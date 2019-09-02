Home Cities Delhi

Delhi government issues revised list of 129 sites for idol immersion

It has been a tradition to immerse idols in water bodies like rivers, lakes, ponds, wells on festive occasions such as Ganesh Chaturthi, Durga Puja and Saraswati Puja.

Published: 02nd September 2019 10:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2019 10:40 PM   |  A+A-

An idol being taken for immersion

An idol being taken for immersion | ( Photo | EPS )

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government issued on Monday a revised list of 129 sites where artificial ponds have been dug up for immersion of idols during the festive season.

In a bid to reduce the pollution load on the Yamuna river, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has asked puja organisers to immerse the idols in the artificial ponds built at designated sites across all 11 revenue districts of the national capital.

Of the 129 sites, 15 are in East Delhi, 8 in north, 11 in New Delhi, 7 in central Delhi, 12 in south, 15 in southwest, 16 in northwest, 8 in Shahdara, 10 in northeast, 19 in west and 8 in southeast Delhi.

It has been a tradition to immerse idols in water bodies like rivers, lakes, ponds, wells on festive occasions such as Ganesh Chaturthi, Durga Puja and Saraswati Puja.

Consequent pollution in the water bodies has been a matter of grave concern, the DPCC had said in an order issued in July.

Toxic chemicals used in making the idols lead to a serious problem of water pollution.

Studies reveal deterioration in water quality in respect to conductivity, bio-chemical oxygen demand and heavy metal concentration due to idol immersion, it had said.

Tests conducted by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) after immersions following Ganesh Puja and Durga Puja in 2018 had revealed that concentration of metals such as lead, chromium, nickel and mercury had shot up alarmingly in the Yamuna, rending it unfit even for bathing.

Earlier, the National Green Tribunal-appointed Yamuna Monitoring Committee had expressed concern over the pollution load on the Yamuna river during the festive season and asked authorities to follow the example of Surat in Gujarat where artificial ponds were created before Ganesh idol immersion in 2018.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AAP Arvind Kejriwal Idol Immersion
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A fire broke out at the ONGC plant at Uran in Maharashtra.
Fire at Uran ONGC plant near Navi Mumbai, three CISF firefighters among 4 dead
TNIE Explores: This Chennai colony is using Japanese method to save water
Gallery
The captain of the Indian women's ODI team, Mithali Raj, on Tuesday announced retirement from T20 internationals, saying that she needed time to focus on the 2021 ODI World Cup, slated to be held in New Zealand. Mithali led India in 32 T20Is, including t
In pictures | A look at Mithali Raj's top five knocks in T20I
The Indian Air Force has added more power to its combat capability by inducting eight Apache AH-64E attack helicopters. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Apache AH-64E helicopter as it is welcomed into IAF
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp