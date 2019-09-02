Home Cities Delhi

Mindfulness in the age of online dating

A recent workshop on mindful dating gave out tips to singles and couples to become more understanding partners.
 

Mindfulness Meets Dating, at Zostel, Vasant Kunj, on September 1.

By Angela Paljor
Express News Service

In this age of cut-throat competition, one is left with very little time to enjoy the company of their partner. Building and sustaining a relationship is definitely challenging, especially with online dating making it easy to replace and opt for an array of casual, ‘drama-free’, non-committal deals.

In order to tackle such issues the Mindful Love Tribe held a workshop, titled Mindfulness Meets Dating, at Zostel, Vasant Kunj, on September 1.

Talking about the concept, Shweta Advani, founder of Mindful Love Tribe, and the facilitator of the workshop said, “Though people are constantly connected through the social media, somewhere we have lost the art of being mindful and being present with one’s partner. So, the idea is to bring these aspects back into love relationships, which in turn can help while dealing with conflicts, emotional triggers and the much-needed intimacy.”

Moreover, these workshops are open to both couples and those who are single.

The idea is that being mindful helps in every area of a relationship, whether you are single or not. Advani says, “If someone is looking for a partner, we can help them navigate their dating world and find a good one. For those already with a partner, these sessions can help to deepen their intimacy.”

These bi-monthly workshops are quite interactive.

There are role-plays, exercises where people are given real-life scenarios, various couple exercises and more.

Prime relationship issues

One common issue that Advani witnesses among couples is the inability to understand the partner’s love language.

“Everyone expresses their love in a different manner. One partner might believe in practically doing something, like cooking a meal to express his or her love, while the other one might believe in the word of affirmation. For a relationship to be strong, both the partners need to understand epithets of love language and communicate.”

Ways to navigate conflict is another issue among couples. Many shut themselves from their partner whenever there is a conflict. Advani believes that being mindful and communicating better are ways to navigate conflicts better. 

For seven years, Advani was a Human Resource Manager at various corporates houses like Microsoft and Bajaj, while following her passion for slam poetry.

However, the idea for Mindful Art Tribe came by while she was vacationing in the Andamans.

“I met a guy there and we had such rich and organic conversation as there were no distractions. Cell phones didn’t work there. It then hit me that if being wholly present with a friend has such positive impact, what impact will it leave on a relationship,” shares Advani, who has now quit her job and focuses full time on being a changemaker.

TNIE Explores: This Chennai colony is using Japanese method to save water
