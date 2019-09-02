Home Cities Delhi

WATCH | Overspeeding luxury car rams into crowd in Delhi, one injured, driver absconding

A black luxury car rammed into pedestrians in Delhi's Model Town area on September 1st.

A black luxury car rammed into pedestrians in Delhi's Model Town area on September 1st. | ( Photo | ANI )

By PTI

A car rammed into a crowd in Model Town area of northwest Delhi, injuring a 35-year-old man, police said on Monday.

The video of the Sunday night incident, which went viral on social media, purportedly showed a black sedan car speeding through the crowd on a busy road in Old Gupta Colony of the area.

According to the police, a case of rash and negligent driving and causing hurt due to negligence was registered against the car driver, who is absconding.

The victim, Kamal Arora, was admitted to a nearby hospital with a fractured leg and discharged after treatment.

In his complaint to the police, Arora said at the time of incident, around 9.

30 pm, two persons were sitting inside the car and they had some arguments with the public.

The driver is yet to be identified, the police said, adding footage of nearby CCTV cameras are being examined.

Sources said there was some argument between the occupants of the car and locals over rash driving, which led to the incident.

In the video, the driver is seen arguing with locals while driving through the crowded area.

The driver then suddenly accelerated the car in reverse direction into the crowd, injuring one person.

One of locals climbed atop the car to stop it and tried to smash its windshield, but the driver sped away.

"A case under Sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Model Town police station on the statement of the injured person," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Vijayanta Arya said.

Another official said police are contacting car dealers in nearby areas to identify the vehicle.

On whether the driver was drunk at the time of the incident, the official said that it is to be investigated.

