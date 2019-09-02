Woman jumps in front of Delhi Metro train, dies

By IANS

NEW DELHI: A woman died after she jumped in front of a Delhi Metro train on Monday morning at Blue Line's Jhandewalan station, officials said.

Primary investigation suggests it is a case of suicide, but the police are probing the incident.

"Delay in services between Indraprastha and Kirti Nagar due to a passenger on track at Jhandewalan. Normal service on all other lines," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation tweeted.

Last month, a 25-year-old married woman committed suicide by jumping in front of a Metro train on the Yellow Line.