1,000 litres of acid seized in daily raids by Delhi Police

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government, under the directions of Chief Secretary Vijay Dev, conducted a special drive to seize illegally stored acid. According to the government, 1,000 litres of illegally stored acid from various parts of the city was confiscated. In the last 10 days, a special drive was conducted on the orders of the Chief Secretary by joint teams of SDMs, Delhi police personnel and members of the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW).

In the daily raids conducted by these teams, places found to be selling liquor or acid illegally or without maintaining proper records were booked on the spot both by the SDM and the Delhi Police. DCW, which was part of the initiative, was asked to collect local intelligence through its network of women and identify the shops that were selling acid which could then be raided. According to the Chief Secretary, after this special drive that started on August 22, similar drives will be conducted on a regular basis in the future.

“I am deeply disturbed with the prevalence of acid attacks in Delhi. We are strictly against the open sale of acid and shall take all measures to stop it. I have directed all SDMs and police officers to practice zero tolerance against the open sale of acid. We will leave no stone unturned for achieving an acid free Delhi” said Dev.

Chairperson DCW Swati Maliwal applauded the Chief Secretary for taking this initiative and stated, “I welcome the proactive initiative of the Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev and hope that this will create a major deterrence for both the shopkeepers as well as those seeking to purchase acid. Further the Delhi Government should work on banning the retail sale of acid.”