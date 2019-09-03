Avante garde meets pan Asian flavours

Ayesha Singh By

Express News Service

Sometimes you need a mad scientist like Albert Einstein who said he enjoyed taking his sailboat to the waters on a windless day, just as a challenge. Neeraj Jain, 58, the co-founder of India’s first retail restaurant chain, Plum By Bent Chair, too has streaks of that aberrant inclination, only his circle of influence is decor and dining and not physics. Through the launch of his latest restaurant in Lutyens Delhi, also his third property, after Mumbai and Aerocity, he presents a new set of experiments.

The chain is co-owned by Priyank Sukhija, along with Neeraj and his daughter Natasha who co-owns Bent Chair, a contemporary home decor label. Located opposite Le Meridien Hotel, Janpath, Bent Chair’s flagship store is housed above the restaurant space. “A special line comprising lounge chairs, sofa, coffee tables, end tables and wall decor with statement lights, and chandeliers has been curated,” says Natasha, 31.This restaurant is furnished with plum and grey colour with gold elements. The prudent use of a relatively compact space with low ceilings is noteworthy. Many optical illusions have been created with the help of smartly placed mirrors and dichroic materials with semi-reflective finishes to give the impression of largeness.

Co-owners of Plum by Bent Chair

Priyank Sukhija, with Neeraj and

his daughter Natasha, co-owns

Bent Chain retail store.

It’s no mean feat to showcase 200 furniture and furnishing items in a space that has only 60 covers. Therefore, the team has used everything available at their disposal including walls, dividers and windows to showcase Bentchair’s décor and artwork. “Our new flock paint technology, trompe l’oeil ceiling with classic moulding and mirrored cornices add to the surreal element of the interior. Each seating space is broken into an individual design to create multiple living rooms, dining rooms and bar seating,” says Neeraj.

The bar creates a statement with its handmade art stone with cut square design elements fitted together like a puzzle end to end. On the stairway, you see a Mona Lisa painting in a 3D printed spin on a doodle by Dutch artist Jordy Van den Nieuvendijk. “The doodle was converted into 3D objects before being 3D printed and painted with special velvet flock paint,” says Natasha.

But despite the avant-garde interior efforts, the food sells more than the retail commodities. “Simply put, people on an average, eat at least two meals a day but invest in furniture and decor once in a few months. Also, when they want to party, they don’t head to shop for furniture. Having said that, the retail aspect of the property has broken ground in terms of sales as people are curious about the idiosyncratic furniture we make,” says Neeraj.

For the food bit, Chef Sagar Bajaj has curated a menu comprising progressive pan Asian flavours. The signatures, he tells us, are Chicken Puffsome, Shanghai Dumplings, Salmon Truffle Cream Cheese and Sushi. For cocktails, turn to mixologist Raj Negi who swears by his Smoked Plum Negroni, Elderflower and Blueberry Spritzer, Passionista, and Yuze Sour. The father-daughter team come with different mindsets and skillsets but they agreed to meet in the middle to make their collaborative effort a success. “My dad comes from the design end of things, with a strong ‘bent’ frame of mind. I, on the other hand, understand the customer and marketing end much better. Together we strive to work with art and design to create bold, quirky, and eccentric pieces, which is also who we are as individuals. And we do this with the pool of talent available within India,” says Natasha.

Plum By Bent Chair this celebrates creative artistry as well deft imaginative flair, coupled with progressive Asian cuisine and a whole lot of visual drama.