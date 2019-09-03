Home Cities Delhi

BJP puts up a joint front to counter AAP’s ‘divided house’ claim, hits out at Kejriwal

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari was conspicuous by his absence at the joint press briefing.

BJP MP Viay Goel (second from left) and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Vijender Gupta (fourth from left) at the press briefing on Monday.

BJP MP Viay Goel (second from left) and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Vijender Gupta (fourth from left) at the press briefing on Monday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Days after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said that the BJP in Delhi is a divided house; senior leaders of the saffron outfit put up a joint front on Monday. The party’s vice president Shyam Jaju, who is also the in-charge of the state unit, former Delhi BJP chief and Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Goel and leader of opposition in the Delhi assembly Vijender Gupta held a joint press conference to counter AAP’s claim. They said as the AAP government had failed to fulfil promises it made to people during elections, its leaders are trying to divert public attention by trying to raise BJP’s internal matters.

However, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari was conspicuous by his absence at the joint press briefing. Claiming that 14 AAP MLAs are ready to ditch their party, Goel said, “BJP is united and will contest the election sans any difference or dispute,” Goel said. Jaju said, “The AAP has realised it is losing ground and raising BJP’s internal matters in the public domain is a desperate ploy to remain in the headlines. Kejriwal should take care of his own party.”

Seeking to corner the BJP on Friday, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said that it was not clear who will take on Kejriwal in Delhi. He said he was confused who he should address his letter — seeking clarity on the BJP’s stand on the government’s move to make power bills cheaper and waive water arrears — to, as there are three CM candidates in the party. On Tiwari’s absence from the meeting, Ashok Goel, head (media) and spokesperson for Delhi BJP, said, “The press conference had to be addressed by Vijay Goelji, as the AAP took his name.”Despite attempts, Tiwari could not be reached for a comment.

‘14 MLAs ready to ditch AAP’
Claming that as many as 14 AAP MLAs are ready and willing to ditch the party, BJP leader Vijay Goel advised Kejriwal to set his own house in order and not meddle in his party’s affairs.

