Canberra CM seeks joint projects at Kejriwal meet

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met Canberra Chief Minister Andrew Barr on Monday at the Delhi Secretariat and discussed a range of issues, with key focus on health and education. A delegation from Canberra, comprising Barr and representatives of the University of Canberra and University of New South Wales-Canberra branch, was in the city to discuss possible collaboration between the two national capitals. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Health and PWD Minister Satyendar Jain and Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Dev were among others, in the delegation-level talks.

“We had a productive discussion on several issues. Delhi and Canberra are capital cities, though they vary in size and population. There is scope of cooperation in several fields, particularly education, health and environment.”

The visiting foreign dignitary also said that this mission of working on health and education provides an opportunity for further engagement between the two national capitals to strengthen the India-Australia relationship.

“We discussed a range of issues, including health, education and infrastructure. Governments of the two capital cities decided to learn from each other’s experiences,” Kejriwal said. The visiting CM was also invited to visit the flagship programmes of the government such as Mohalla Clinics and Happiness Classes.

Fruitful talks

