Crossing boundaries: Amaan Ali Bangash's tours

By Express News Service

Amaan Ali Bangash needs no introduction as a classical musician. But what sets him apart is the fact that he has successfully made inroads into popular culture. The sarod player is always on tour but took out some time to speak to The Morning Standard about his first true love.

Delhi-based Bangash lives out of a suitcase, constantly touring the US and Europe. Being on the road means he also gets to interact with a lot of international musicians. And there’s one major difference he can spot between accomplished Indian musicians and international ones. “What you learn from these professionals is the humility and the way they are as people. I have met The Eagles and Ringo Starr from The Beatles. I cannot imagine a pop star from India being so humble, down to earth and nice. A lot of people in the music industry here have big egos.”

The ex Sa Re Ga Ma TV show host is a regular at many music festivals abroad. And not just the classical musical ones but even popular culture events. Do international audiences connect with Indian classical performances? “When you play at classical events in India you are more confined in a certain space, there are certain norms you have to adhere to. One cannot play or think outside the box. You cannot cross the line. But when you play at world music festivals like Woodstock, the audience connects with you as a personality. They either accept or don’t accept you. It’s not about how good or bad you play. If they accept your visuals and sound, then you can play by your own rules,” Bangash informs, emphasising that playing internationally is more about high energy.

He is, however, optimistic about the future.“Back in the day, musicians and artistes were known as ambassadors who would bridge the gap between cultures because people would connect at an existential level. One can only hope we see those days again.”