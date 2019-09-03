Delhi makes big strides in vector fight

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a departure from previous years, the national capital recorded significantly less number of vector-borne disease cases in the month of August.“This year, (mosquito) breeding (in August) has been much less and it is primarily down to the precautionary measures taken. However, the main season for vector testing is between September and October when the breeding season is over and a dry spell begins,” a senior health official said.

Another health official said this year, chances of a major outbreak of vector-borne diseases are less as compared to previous years, as the blood samples collected so far have tested positive for Type I dengue. “Type I dengue doesn’t result in an epidemic. The risk of vector-borne diseases has been minimized to a significant extent and whether the situation remains the same would depend largely on whether the city catches any new infection or not,” the official said.