Delhi man fined Rs 23,000 for violating traffic rules under new Motor Vehicles Act

By IANS

GURUGRAM: A Delhi man has been fined a whopping Rs 23,000 here for riding a motorcycle without wearing a helmet and also for not carrying important documents.

Gurugram Police issued the man, identified as Dinesh Madan, a challan on Monday for not carrying the documents including his driving licence, registration certificate of the motorcycle and the pollution certificate.

According to the challan copy accessed by IANS, Madan was riding without his licence for which he was fined Rs 5,000, Rs 5,000 for not producing his Registration Certificate, Rs 2,000 for not having a third party insurance, Rs 10,000 for violating air pollution standards and another Rs 1,000 for not wearing a helmet.

A resident of Geeta Colony in East Delhi, Madan was issued the challan opposite the district court in Gurugram.

"As Madan was not wearing his helmet, he was stopped by the on-duty traffic personnel. He was unable to produce his documents when asked. Hence, the challan was issue," the traffic police officer at the location said.

Madan however said that he had not violated any traffic rule and the amount was hefty.

"I have not violated any traffic rules. They asked me to produce the documents in 10 minutes, which was impossible. They stopped me for not wearing the helmet and said that I have been penalised Rs 1,000 for that," he added.