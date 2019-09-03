Home Cities Delhi

Delhi man jumps to death in front of metro train, Blue Line services briefly disrupted

A team from the Phase 3 police station reached the spot and further proceedings are underway, the official added.

Published: 03rd September 2019 02:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2019 02:12 PM   |  A+A-

Blue line metro, Delhi metro

Image for representational purpose only.

By PTI

NOIDA: A 22-year-old private security guard allegedly committed suicide on Tuesday morning by jumping before a train at a metro station here, officials said.

The man, identified as Sanchit Kumar, jumped before a train at Sector 61 metro station around 11.30 am, a police official said.

"Kumar worked as a private security and was a resident of Sector 44, Noida. Other details about his work and cause of the incident are being ascertained," he said.

A team from the Phase 3 police station reached the spot and further proceedings are underway, the official added. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) confirmed brief disruption of services along the Blue Line.

"Delay in services between Akshardham and Noida Electronic City due to a passenger on track at Noida Sector 61," it said in a tweet.

However, the DMRC later tweeted, "Normal services have resumed".

 The Blue Line of the metro, which connects Dwarka in Delhi and Noida Electronic City in Noida, witnessed a similar disruption on Sunday morning when a 45-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a train at the Jhandewalan station.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi metro Suicide Blue line metro
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A KSRTC bus burnt completely by people protesting DK Shivakumar's arrest. (Photo | EPS)
Violent protests erupt in several parts of Karnataka after arrest of Congress leader DK Shivakumar
A fire broke out at the ONGC plant at Uran in Maharashtra.
Fire at Uran ONGC plant near Navi Mumbai, three CISF firefighters among 4 dead
Gallery
#1 PAT CUMMINS (AUS) Rating: 908 (Photo | AFP)
ICC Test bowling rankings: Jasprit Bumrah makes maiden top 10 entry  
#1 STEVE SMITH (AUS) Rating: 904 (Photo | AP)
ICC Test Rankings: As Steve Smith overtakes Virat Kohli, here is the updated chart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp