Domestic help in Delhi kidnaps 90-year-old man in refrigerator

NEW DELHI: A 90-year-old man, was allegedly kidnapped by his domestic help, who carried him out in a refrigerator from the victim’s house in south Delhi’s Greater Kailash, police said on Monday, adding the accused has been arrested. The victim Krishna Khosla, retired from government service and lived with his wife on the first floor of a rented house in M Block of Greater Kailash 2.

The police have not confirmed that the victim was carried out in the fridge but said that prima facie, it appeared that Khosla’s servant carried him in a refrigerator, which he can be seen putting into a tempo and going away within the CCTV footage available with the police.“On Saturday evening, the domestic help arrived at the house and allegedly offered the couple tea laced with sedatives. Around 8 pm, his five friends arrived in a tempo and took away a refrigerator and some valuables,” a senior police officer said.

The incident was brought to Delhi Police’s notice after the missing man’s wife regained consciousness and found that her husband and the domestic help were missing.“His wife woke up around 5 a.m. on Sunday and realised that her husband and domestic help were not around and some valuables were missing,” the police officer said.

The domestic help Kishan, who is the prime accused in the case, is a resident of Sangam Vihar and hails from Bihar. According to police, he had been working as a servant for the couple for a year. “He was unhappy with how the couple treated him,” the officer said. The security guard told police that he saw a mini truck in which things were being kept, as he was on his way back home after his shift ended. The Delhi Police has taken five people in custody and is questioning them about the whereabouts of the elderly citizen.