Moisture- proof your furniture

While rains rejuvenate the body, mind and soul, it also means we need to take extra care of our home, especially the furniture as the increase in moisture can cause dampness and slow decay. And Delhi’s weather condition is such that in August, humidity in Delhi crosses 70 per cent, and remains relatively high through the months of September and October as well. The reason: after just 10 minutes of rain, suddenly the sun will be out and shining brightly – the bane of Delhi.

“The biggest problem in this season is excess of moisture in the atmosphere, which invariably finds its way into the furniture,” says architect Siddhant Gupta, founder, Blue Door, that specialises in interior designing solutions. “Protect the fabric by 3MScotchguard fabric and upholstery protector,” he advises.In agreement is Anil Kumar PS, business head, Sofa and Furniture, Kurl-on, “An effective remedy for keeping the shine on wooden furniture is spraying a mixture of one cup of water, one cup of vinegar and one table spoon of olive oil on it. You can spray this mixture directly on wooden surfaces and then wipe with a piece of cloth. Make sure to shake this cleaner frequently since oil and vinegar will separate.”While architects and interior designers have a lot of tips to maintain furniture during rainy days, we pick out the best five for you:

Upholstery has a natural tendency to attract moisture from the walls, which eventually affects the wood. So apply a coat of lacquer or varnish at least once in two years to fill the pores. Doing this can increase the item’s longevity by preventing the wood from swelling.

Keep your wooden furniture away from windows because it is at the risk of fading and losing its original rich colour. It is found that the sun shines very bright during the rains. So just like your skin needs protection from the sun even during monsoon, so does your furniture.

Put neem leaves or naphthalene balls under the sofa seats. These act as moisture absorbers, and also repel insects and fleas, more so if your furniture is wooden. Similarly, stack your wardrobes, cabinets and drawers with neem leaves or dried lavender to keep the interiors dry and fragrant.

Use water and dust-repellent sprays on your upholstered furniture such as sofas and beds. Even rugs and carpets. Excess moisture can cause a fungal growth in pillows and mattresses, which can lead to asthma, pneumonia, skin lesions, brittle toenails, etc. A 2005 study by researchers at the University of Manchester showed existence of millions of fungal spores in pillows. Aspergillus fumigatus is the species most commonly found in the pillows while Cladosporium grows on damp mattresses.

Keep your interiors well-ventilated and maintain a consistent temperature inside your home. But, do not overheat it. Also dehumidifiers are great to keep moisture at bay. Opt for one, especially in your basements as underground areas receive little or no sunlight.