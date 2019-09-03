Home Cities Delhi

Multiple technical snags affect Delhi Metro services on Yellow, Blue line

NEW DELHI: Services were affected on the Blue and Yellow lines of the Delhi Metro on Monday. According to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), a technical snag was reported to be the cause of halt during the day in the Yellow Line, while at 7.15 pm, there was a signalling issue that delayed services between Ghitorni and Jor Bagh stations.“There was a signalling issue in Yellow Line. The faulty train was sent to depot and then service was resumed. It was nothing major,” the DMRC spokesperson said.  

 Meanwhile, slow movement of trains was witnessed on the Blue line. “Slow movement of trains between Sultanpur and Huda City Centre. While the Blue Line halt lasted for around 20 minutes....Repair work is underway at Huda City Centre to rectify the issue. Please allow extra time in your commute. We regret the inconvenience,” the DMRC tweeted. 

Delay in services between Indraprastha and Kirti Nagar was witnessed after a woman jumped infront of the train at Jhandewalan.  According to a DMRC official, the train was going towards Noida/Vaishali and services were disrupted for abut 10-15 minutes.

Woman kills self at Jhandewalan station
A woman was killed after she jumped in front of an oncoming train at the Jhandewalan metro station on Monday at around 8.30 am. Efforts are being made to ascertain the identity of the woman, the police said.

