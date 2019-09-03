Sanjay Singh takes AAP’s waiver battle to Goel’s residence

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Taking the fight to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday, senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh surrounded the residence of BJP leader Vijay Goel with fellow party members, demanding that he make his stand clear of the many schemes and policies announced by the Delhi government. Flanked by AAP spokesperson Dilip Pandey, along with other MLAs and party councillors, Singh reached Goel’s residence on Monday morning demanding that he respond to the three questions that he posed to him earlier in the week.

“I told Vijay Goel that I will arrive at his residence at 11 am and seek answers to questions that are on people’s lips. However, he did not meet us. We’re told that he was at a meeting at the party office. We waited for two hours for him to return. All we want is to ask him if he is in favour of the water and electricity bill waivers that our government recently announced,” Singh said.

Apart from staging a sit-in outside Goel’s residence, Singh and fellow AAP members also raised slogans demanding that the leader come up with answers to AAP’s questions. The AAP sit-in followed a campaign organised by Goel to protest against the Kejriwal government’s decision to make electricity and water bills cheaper.

Some AAP supporters had gate-crashed Goel’s meeting with representatives of some RWAs (residents’ welfare associations), throwing questions at him. Singh said the fact that Goel refused to field his questions shows that the BJP does not have the welfare of Delhi people at heart.“Our government has waived water bills and made up to 200 units of electricity-free. Should the BJP not clarify if it is in favour of the move or not?” Pandey said.