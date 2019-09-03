Home Cities Delhi

Supreme Court court takes up Delhi’s parking woes

Justices Arun Mishra and Deepak Gupta directed the government to notify the Delhi Maintenance and Management of Parking Places Rules 2019 at the earliest.

Published: 03rd September 2019

Supreme Court of India

Supreme Court of India (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: ADDRESSING the rising problem of shrinking parking spaces, the Supreme Court on Monday issued a series of directions to the Delhi government. The Court observed in its judgment, “The Golden Rule is “Love thy neighbour”. Today the social fabric of neighbourhoods is being torn asunder because of fights over this most petty issue of parking... Therefore, we feel there is a need to pass a detailed order on a mundane issue because this may impact town planning.”

The Bench of Justices Arun Mishra and Deepak Gupta directed the government to notify the Delhi Maintenance and Management of Parking Places Rules 2019 (2019 rules) at the earliest. The Court observed, “One heartening feature of this policy is that in its order of priority, it gives first priority to pedestrians/cyclists, secondly to mass public transport; thirdly to emergency vehicles, fourthly to vehicles for differently-abled persons their pick up and drop; then comes personal motor vehicle parking.”

The Bench also ordered that the directions be implemented by the New Delhi Municipal Corporation, North Delhi Municipal Corporation, South Delhi Municipal Corporation, East Delhi Municipal Corporation and the Delhi Cantonment Board.

