Two dead as dumper truck runs over autos, pedestrians near Delhi's India Gate

The driver of a dumper truck lost control and ran over autos and pedestrians near India Gate on Man Singh Road in the wee hours of Tuesday.

Published: 03rd September 2019 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2019 08:19 AM

Delhi accident

A dumper crashed into autos and pedestrians standing near the footpath near India Gate on Man Singh Road. (Photo | ANI/Twitter)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A man and his eight-year-old daughter, who were at India Gate for an ice cream treat, were killed when a speeding dumper truck crashed into at least three autorickshaws and a scooter in the early hours of Tuesday, police said. The two have been identified as Kewal Diwan, 42 and Manya, who had left their home in east Delhi’s Geeta Colony on a scooter around 9.30 pm on Monday. 

According to police, the driver lost control of the truck and ran over vehicles and pedestrians before crossing the divider and landed in the lawns of Rajpath. The accused driver, identified as Raman, 24, a resident of Badarpur, was arrested from the spot and the vehicle seized. His right hand got fractured in the incident. 

“He was sent for medical treatment to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment and will be tested for alcohol,” police said in a statement, adding that a case under Sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (Causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304A (Causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code had been registered in the matter.

When police reached the spot, they found the 42-year-old victim lying near the rear of the dumper. 
“Immediately, he was shifted to hospital. Three TSRs were also found in accidental condition, while a scooty was found crushed under the dumper. Three injured persons had already been taken away by a PCR van to hospital and the eight-year-old girl was declared brought dead,” they said.

The injured
Those injured in the incident were identified as Deepak Kumar, 27, a resident of Mata Sundari Road, and Ram Singh, 24 from Unnao, UP. Kumar was driving the TSR while Singh is a labourer who was lying on the footpath. 

