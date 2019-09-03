Home Cities Delhi

Two dead, 3 injured after four-storey building collapses in Delhi's Seelampur

According to eyewitnesses, the incident took place when some people had gathered on the ground floor of the under-construction building to attend a function organised by some locals.

Published: 03rd September 2019 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2019 09:12 AM

delhi building collapse, Seelampur, North-East Delhi

Rescue personnel trying to clear debris of the building which collapsed in Delhi's Seelampur. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A man and his daughter were killed and three more were injured after a four-storey building collapsed in north Delhi’s Seelampur area, police said on Tuesday. Deputy Commissioner of Police, Northeast, Atul Thakur said that a call reporting the incident was received at 10.32 on Monday at Seelampur Police Station “We were informed that a house in Seelampur had collapsed and several people were trapped. Our personnel, along with senior officers, reached the spot and were later joined by NDRF, Fire Services and DDMA personnel in the rescue operation,” Thakur said.

The deceased, he said, has been identified as 21-year-old Moni Sarfaraz and her 65-year-old father Mohammed Yaseen. The injured were identified as Arman, Sahajan Begam and Samshuddin. A case has been registered under relevant Sections of the Indian Penal Code and further investigation is under process, police said. According to neighbours, the under-construction building collapsed and its debris fell on the nearby building leading to the deaths and injuries to its occupants.

Sadiq, who lives about 500 metres away from the spot, said the building that collapsed had only two people inside. Both were injured.“Those who paid the brunt were Yaseen’s family,” he said.“The building earlier had three floors (including ground) and its owner was constructing one more. We had warned him against it but he didn’t pay heed. See what it cost us,” he said.

Tabasum, 34, said that she scrambled to safety after the building started shaking. “I can’t explain how dreadful an experience it was. I was right outside that building with my six children. We ran as we saw it crashing down,” she said. She further said Yaseen had been bed-ridden for the past five to six months. “He has had multiple surgeries and was still dealing with some serious problems. On Monday, he was taken to hospital for a check-up,” she said. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal promised to order an inquiry into the incident.

Delhi building collapse Heena death Seelampur building collapse
