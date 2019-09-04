37-year-old jeweller killed in his sleep in Dwarka

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A 37-year-old jeweller was killed allegedly by some unidentified persons in his house in Dwarka's Dabri area in the early hours of Wednesday when he was sleeping with his son, police said.

A sharp-edged object was used to slit the throat of Lalit Aggarwal, a resident of Madhu Vihar near Sai Baba Mandir, they said.

Police received information about the incident at 2.36 am on Wednesday.

He was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, police said.

"On the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, Aggarwal's 14-year-old son Vansh woke up and saw blood on the bed with father was sitting on its edge.

"He went to another room where his mother, along with his younger brother Krishna (9), his aunt and grandmother, was sleeping and informed them about his father's condition," a senior police officer said.

Aggarwal's wife rushed to the room and found him lying on the bed unconscious with blood oozing from his throat, the officer said, adding of the two doors one has to pass through to enter the house, one was opened by Vansh as he ran to inform the neighbours.

The other door was found unlocked, police said, adding there was no sign of forceful entry.

The victim ran a jewellery shop on the ground floor and lived with his family on the first floor of the building, they said, adding a case has been registered and investigation is underway.