Home Cities Delhi

37-year-old jeweller killed in his sleep in Dwarka

A sharp-edged object was used to slit the throat of 37-year-old jeweller Lalit Aggarwal, according to the police.

Published: 04th September 2019 09:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2019 09:59 PM   |  A+A-

murder, stabbing, knife attack

A sharp-edged object was used to slit the throat of Lalit Aggarwal

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A 37-year-old jeweller was killed allegedly by some unidentified persons in his house in Dwarka's Dabri area in the early hours of Wednesday when he was sleeping with his son, police said.

A sharp-edged object was used to slit the throat of Lalit Aggarwal, a resident of Madhu Vihar near Sai Baba Mandir, they said.

Police received information about the incident at 2.36 am on Wednesday.

He was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, police said.

"On the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, Aggarwal's 14-year-old son Vansh woke up and saw blood on the bed with father was sitting on its edge.

"He went to another room where his mother, along with his younger brother Krishna (9), his aunt and grandmother, was sleeping and informed them about his father's condition," a senior police officer said.

Aggarwal's wife rushed to the room and found him lying on the bed unconscious with blood oozing from his throat, the officer said, adding of the two doors one has to pass through to enter the house, one was opened by Vansh as he ran to inform the neighbours.

The other door was found unlocked, police said, adding there was no sign of forceful entry.

The victim ran a jewellery shop on the ground floor and lived with his family on the first floor of the building, they said, adding a case has been registered and investigation is underway.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dwarka Dwarka Jewellers Delhi Police Delhi Crimes
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Viral' somersaulting kids hailed by Nadia Comaneci traced to Kolkata 
Pedestrians walk on a waterlogged street during heavy rains in Mumbai Wednesday September 4 2019. | PTI
Mumbai Rains: City on high alert, several local trains delayed
Gallery
#1 PAT CUMMINS (AUS) Rating: 908 (Photo | AFP)
ICC Test bowling rankings: Jasprit Bumrah makes maiden top 10 entry  
#1 STEVE SMITH (AUS) Rating: 904 (Photo | AP)
ICC Test Rankings: As Steve Smith overtakes Virat Kohli, here is the updated chart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp