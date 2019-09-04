AAP government to expedite schemes for lawyers

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday directed the law department to expedite the process of implementation of welfare schemes for advocates in Delhi. To woo the lawyer community, the Delhi government had announced during the Lok Sabha elections earlier this year that power connections in lawyers’ chambers in district courts that are under the jurisdiction of the Delhi government would be converted from the commercial category to the domestic one, providing relief in power charges to lawyers. But this has not been done so far.

The Delhi government has allocated Rs 50 crore for welfare schemes for lawyers, but the money has not been utilised so far. Kejriwal also announced that soon all the district court complexes and the Delhi High Court will have a Mohalla Clinic.

Earlier, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal had said that since advocates play a pivotal role in delivery of justice, ensuring their welfare was essential for the robust functioning of the legal system and asserted that Chief Secretary Vijay Dev would find a speedy resolution to matters pertaining to lawyers in Delhi.

“My government is committed to the welfare of advocates. We have set aside Rs 50 crore for various welfare schemes for advocates in this year’s budget. I have directed the law department to expedite its implementation,” Kejriwal said.