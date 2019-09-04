Home Cities Delhi

At 2,234, collection of donor corneas at AIIMS eye bank hits record high

The National Eye Bank (NEB) at AIIMS collected 2,234 donor corneas last year, the highest in the last 50 years.

Published: 04th September 2019 09:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2019 09:08 AM   |  A+A-

AIIMS

AIIMS

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The National Eye Bank (NEB) at AIIMS collected 2,234 donor corneas last year, the highest in the last 50 years.“Out of corneas collected, 1,426 were transplanted and the utilisation rate was recorded at 65%, which is above the national average,” said Jeewan S Titiyal, professor Opthalmology, head of Cornea Services at RP Centre and Chairman of the National Eye Bank.

Titiyal said in the first six months of this year, 1,247 corneas were collected, of which 942 were utilised.“We have set out sights at  3,000 donor tissue collections and getting more than 2,000 transplants in a year,” Titiyal added.

Namrata Sharma, secretary, Eye Bank Association of India, and a professor of Opthalmology at RP Centre, said that nationally, 57,996 corneas were collected in 2018 and there have been 26,682 transplants (29 per cent growth from 2012), thus amounting to 46% utilisation.

“74 per cent of corneas are contributed by seven states — Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Delhi,” she said.Titiyal said the eye bank is in the process of developing an app-based programme to track the registration of patients awaiting surgeries.

“There have been cases where surgeries were not successful. Therefore, we decided to keep track of patients after surgery so as to keep a direct line of communication with them. We have also started an integrated AIIMS Delhi HCRP programme for collection and transplantation of corneal tissues,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AIIMS National Eye Bank
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Viral' somersaulting kids hailed by Nadia Comaneci traced to Kolkata 
Pedestrians walk on a waterlogged street during heavy rains in Mumbai Wednesday September 4 2019. | PTI
Mumbai Rains: City on high alert, several local trains delayed
Gallery
#1 PAT CUMMINS (AUS) Rating: 908 (Photo | AFP)
ICC Test bowling rankings: Jasprit Bumrah makes maiden top 10 entry  
#1 STEVE SMITH (AUS) Rating: 904 (Photo | AP)
ICC Test Rankings: As Steve Smith overtakes Virat Kohli, here is the updated chart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp