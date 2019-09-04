Delhi Development Authority seeks feedback on proposed changes to Master Plan 2021

Home Cities Delhi

The modifications mooted by the DDA are related to household industrial units in industrial areas and amalgamation of bigger plots, up to 200 square metres.

NEW DELHI:  To allow residents to have a say in urban planning, the Delhi Development Authority has sought suggestions and objections on two important modifications proposed in Delhi Master Plan (2021).
An official of the land-owning agency said the proposed amendments are related to household industrial units in residential areas and amalgamation of bigger plots, up to 200 square metres (sqm), for which the previous limit was 64 sqm.

“Any individual having objections or suggestions with regard to the proposed modifications may sent his remark or point of view to the officer concerned with 45 days from the date of issue of public notice (September 3) with his details such as name, address, and contact number or email ID,” the official said.
As per the first proposal, the DDA is set to allow amalgamation of two plots measuring up to 200 sqm with two conditions.

“Local (civic) body will simultaneously modify the layout plan. The maximum ground coverage, setbacks, parking, dwelling units etc shall be for the amalgamated plot size,” he said. Presently, merger of two plots measuring up to only 64 sqm is permitted.The other significant change is pertaining to doing away with statutory clearance from labour and industries department and Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to set up a new household industrial unit (with nine workers and 11 KW power) in residential areas.

“The main condition that no polluting unit shall be permitted will remain as it is. The proposed modifications in MPD 2021 will be available for inspection for individual at the office of deputy director, Master Plan Section at DDA’s office at ITO. The text is also available on DDA’s website,” the official said.
The DDA has also invited objections or suggestions on a proposal for changing land use status of Fly Ash Brick Plant near Badarpur Thermal Power Station, spread over 65 acres, where the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) is developing an Eco park.

making residents a stakeholder
