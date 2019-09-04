Home Cities Delhi

Delhi HC allows Kapil Mishra to withdraw petition challenging his disqualification

The High Court had on August 9 adjourned till September 4 the hearing on Mishra's plea challenging his disqualification from Delhi Assembly.

Published: 04th September 2019

Kapil Mishra (File | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday allowed Kapil Mishra, who recently joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), to withdraw his plea challenging his disqualification from the Delhi Assembly.

A bench of Justice Naveen Chawla allowed his withdrawal request. Kapil Mishra himself was present in the court. He stated that he has now joined the BJP and will fight this matter on ground against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Earlier Misra, had sought quashing or setting aside the August 2 order passed by Delhi Speaker Ram Niwas Goel in defection proceedings. His petition further alleged that the order is violative of the 10th Schedule of Constitution of India.

The petition mentioned that the order has been passed contrary to the principles of natural justice, without providing an opportunity to the petitioner and without passing any order on applications filed by him from time to time.

On August 2, Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel had disqualified the rebel AAP MLA, who had campaigned for Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Lok Sabha elections, under the anti-defection law on grounds of defection.

