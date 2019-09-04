Home Cities Delhi

Free coaching for all EWS students in Delhi

CM Kejriwal announces expansion of scheme; duration of coaching increased, fee cap raised

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced the expansion of the government’s free coaching scheme to children of OBC and general categories who belong to the Economically Weaker Section (EWS).A proposal from the social welfare department to include in the scheme all children who have passed Class X and Class XII from Delhi and whose family’s annual income is less than Rs 8 lakh has been granted approval by the cabinet.

“Our government is giving maximum attention to education. It is our aim to ensure that no child born in Delhi should be bereft of good education in this age of stiff competition due to poverty or lack of resources. To achieve this goal we have taken many steps,” Kejriwal said.

The scheme, started last year, has provided free coaching to 4,961 students so far, and many of them have made it to top institutes in the country, overcoming the handicap of coming from an economically weaker background.   Following feedback from the students, a decision was also taken to increase the duration of coaching provided to them, and to attract more well-established institutes to the scheme, the fee cap has been raised.    

“Until now this scheme was only for students of the Scheduled Castes category, and the maximum financial assistance was Rs 40,000. The cabinet has decided to expand this scheme in scope and duration,” the chief minister said during a press conference. Kejriwal described Vijay Kumar, one of the beneficiaries of the scheme who got admission in IIT Delhi despite coming from a very humble background, as his son. Pulkit Kejriwal, the son of the chief minister, also got admission in IIT Delhi this year.    “Children born in poor families are also intelligent, but in the absence of resources for coaching they are left behind, and only those with sufficient economic resources have access to coaching,” the chief minister said.

