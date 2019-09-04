Is your fave food good for your dog too?

Leo Wilson By

Express News Service

Sharing a snack with your dog is a fun way to connect with them. But some human foods are dangerous for dogs and can harm them like grapes, onions, chocolates and avacado. Even cinnamon, oranges, corn and cherries are not good as these might make your dog sick. Now the question is what can dogs eat and what they can’t off your plate? We’ve made a list of some human foods you might offer to your pet.

Healthy human food choices for your pup

Blueberries: Berries make a great snack for your dog. Blueberries especially are packed with antioxidants that reduce inflammation and help the body heal and provide vitamins like Vitamin K and C.Apples: Apples contain a ton of fibre and have a sweet taste that dogs go crazy for. You can even dry apple slices on low heat in the oven for a tasty snack.

Carrots: Dogs love carrots. They are packed with vitamins like Vitamin K and beta carotene and contain fibre and antioxidants. Due to its hard structure, dogs eats them very slowly. Eggs: One of the best people food for dogs are eggs. Your dog’s system is built to utilise the protein and fats found in animal foods. You can grind up eggshells to add calcium to your dog’s diet.

Occasional treats

Bananas: Bananas are packed with a lot of healthy vitamins and minerals, but also contain a fair amount of sugar, and that makes them one of the foods dogs should not eat much. Potatoes: While cooked potatoes are one of the safest foods for dogs, uncooked potatoes are poisonous for them. Cooked white potatoes can be diced up and given as treats or mashed and mixed with kibble for a special holiday meal.

Shrimps: Shrimps contain high levels of Vitamin B12 and niacin, which are important for your dog’s gut and metabolic health. They are also high in protein and low in fat which is great for dogs with pancreatitis or other fat-sensitive diseases.Bread: Many dogs love bread. But while bread isn’t one of the worst things to feed a dog, it doesn’t have a lot of positive health benefits.