Mixed reactions to plan on using schools, hospitals as alternative parking zones in Delhi

Somrita Ghosh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A day after the Supreme Court passed orders on the EPCA’s recommendation that schools and hospitals be used as alternative parking zones on a pilot basis in Lajpat Nagar 3, there was mixed reaction among residents on the move. While some residents said it was a welcome suggestion and expressed satisfaction with the apex court’s move to resolve a parking crunch in the area, others felt it would cause inconvenience.

“Parking is a major issue in Lajpat Nagar 3. It is fortunate that the Supreme Court has at least thought of bringing a solution to it. There is very little space for residents to park cars. It is high time someone did something,” said Pawan Arora, a resident of Lajpat Nagar 3.

As per the Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority (EPCA), parking space for 3,510 cars is required in Lajpat Nagar 3, and the demarcated parking spaces can accommodate only 1,830 cars.

As a remedy to fill the gap for 1,680 cars, the EPCA had identified alternative spaces such as hospitals and educational institutions which can be used for parking after their working hours.

“Parking in the evening is the main problem. So if we are getting a proper space then why not park inside school premises? But of course, safety is a matter that needs to be looked into,” Arora added.“We want parking space in our residential area. The parking zone for the residents has been encroached on by secondhand car sellers and the south civic body doesn’t take any action despite repeated complaints,” said Harvinder Singh, a resident of Lajpat Nagar 3.