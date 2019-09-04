Home Cities Delhi

RFID tags: Website for registration of vehicles launched by SDMC

The SDMC is the nodal agency for implementing the cashless border toll system at 13 entry points of the national capital.

Registration

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS/Manikanta)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has launched a website for pre-registration of commercial vehicles for radio frequency identity (RFID) tags. Owners of commercial vehicles can upload copies of the documents required for pre-registration on the website and select the nearest toll plaza and time to collect the RFID tag.

Only documents needed for pre-registration of vehicles—photograph of the vehicle, registration certificate, driving licence, insurance papers and others—can be uploaded on the website. It will eliminate confusion, said SDMC Additional Commissioner Randhir Sahay. 

The SDMC is the nodal agency for implementing the cashless border toll system at 13 entry points of the national capital. It has decided that commercial vehicles without RFID tags won’t be allowed to enter the city after September 13. The RFID system allows automatic collection of MCD tax and environment compensation charge from commercial vehicles. It is aimed at reducing pollution by easing traffic congestion and plugging revenue leakage by ensuring transparency.

