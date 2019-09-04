Home Cities Delhi

Safety first: Panel formed by Hooda asks him to decide on Congress soon

The members of the panel met Hooda one by one and put forward their viewpoint on what should be the further course of action.

Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda was asked by a panel to soon decide on his ties with the Congress ahead of the Assembly elections. On August 18, Hooda had formed the 33-member panel to “guide” him with regards to his future in the Congress party. He had said the Congress had lost its way and had praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for abrogation of Article 370.

Sources said that in a meeting on Tuesday in Delhi, the members of the panel met Hooda one by one and put forward their viewpoint on what should be the further course of action. It is learnt that a majority of them were of the view that Hooda should not leave the party. 

A senior leader, who is a member of the 33-member panel, said a majority of members authorized Hooda to take a final decision without wasting any more time and that they were of the view that Hooda should not leave the Congress.  Sources said that the issue of leaving the party and forming a new outfit did not come up for discussion. 

It is learnt that some of the members had appealed to the party high command to soon take a decision on the state leadership as elections are due in October.  Led by CM Manohar Lal Khattar, the ruling BJP has already started its poll campaign and set a target of winning 75 seats out of a total of 90 seats. 

Dalit candidate may become trump card
Though Hooda wants himself as the new Congress chief, but the party leadership plans to replace Tanwar with a woman Dalit leader — Kumari Selja 

