Suspected of theft, boy thrashed, stripped in bus in Delhi

In the video, which was posted on Twitter on Tuesday, the people in the moving bus are seen arguing with the teenager.

Published: 04th September 2019 01:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2019 01:07 PM   |  A+A-

By IANS

NEW DELHI: In a shocking incident that punctures the Delhi government's tall claims of marshals being deployed on DTC buses, a young boy was beaten up, forced to strip and then thrown off a bus after passengers suspected him of stealing.

One of the passengers recorded the incident on his mobile phone, but no one present in the bus came forward to help the boy. Even the DTC staff present on the bus failed to report the incident to the authorities.

In the video, which was posted on Twitter on Tuesday, the people in the moving bus are seen arguing with the teenager. The boy is shirtless, and is seen pleading, when a man forcefully removes his pants. He is then thrown off the bus.

Tagging his video post to the Delhi Police, the passenger wrote: "This video is of August 29, 2019, inside bus no. DL1PC1139, route 165 Anand Vihar. The boy was beaten by a mob and had his clothes forcibly removed on suspicion of theft. He was then thrown out of the bus while he was naked. @DelhiPolice must take action against these barbarians."

A senior police officer told IANS: "We are checking the video and identifying the exact location where the incident took place. Appropriate legal action will be taken."

