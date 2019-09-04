Sustainable sari show

By Express News Service

Rare are those brands which along with making money, also promote the creativity of its employees. One such among few is a sustainable fashion brand called Ethicus. With its farm to fashion initiative, Ethicus, weaves the name of the artisan on the clothing item along with the number of days it took the person to weave the product. “Ethicus weavers are not considered as paid laborers but artisans.

The idea is to nurture and patronise age-old textile traditions” says Vijayalakshmi Nachiar, co-founder, Ethicus. Launched in 2009 by Nachiar with her husband Mani Chinnaswamy, Ethicus is now gearing up for an exhibition this month. Sustainable cotton-made saris are the highlight of the show.

Two kinds of saris are available for the exhibition visitors. “We realised that many working women wear saris every day. This is a product for truly a smart dressing style. The range is comfortable, stylish and lightweight, suitable for a whole day’s work… We call them our Board Room Saris,” says Nachiar. The second collection by Ethicus is called Made By Hand. Nachiar says, “these organic cotton saris can be passed on as heirlooms.” On: September 20 and 21At: Indi Collage, Hauz Khas