Two killed after fire breaks out at Delhi warehouse

Police said the victims were sleeping in a room inside the warehouse when the incident happened.

Published: 04th September 2019

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Two men were killed after a fire broke out at a warehouse in southwest Delhi's Samalka Village on Wednesday, police said.

The victims were identified as Bhagwati Prasad (55) and Umesh (29), they said.

Two trucks and one car were also gutted in the fire, they said.

"The fire department received information at around 2 AM regarding the fire. We rushed to the spot with six fire tenders. The fire was doused before it could spread to other buildings. There were vehicles near the place which were also gutted before we reached," said a senior Delhi Fire Services officer.

The fire apparently broke out due to a short circuit, police said.

A case was registered at the Kapashera police station under relevant sections of the IPC, a senior police officer said, adding that a probe into the matter was underway.

 

