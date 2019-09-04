Vigilance department seeks status of officers being probed

Somrita Ghosh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The vigilance department of North Delhi Municipal Corporation has written to the health department, seeking the status of officers against whom regular departmental action (RDA) has been registered. The letter, which has been seen by this newspaper, states that a list of 10 officers against whom RDA has been registered for initiation of major/minor penalty proceedings as per orders of respective disciplinary authority, has been sent to the health department. The letter was issued last month.

“Concerned DDO/HOD may be directed to make entry to this effect in the service book and personal file of the respective officers/officials,” the letter reads. The name of one of the officials in the vigilance letter had come up in connection with the devastating fire that broke out in Hotel Arpit Palace at Karol Bagh in February.

“It is hard even a single officer here with a spotless vigilance record,” North MCD Commissioner Varsha Joshi told this newspaper.Quizzed on the hotel fire case, Joshi said there is a ‘long list’ of officers involved in the matter and ‘the file’ has been referred to the Chief Vigilance Commissioner (CVC).