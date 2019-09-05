Home Cities Delhi

Allotment of land for five properties in Noida cancelled

The action, on the direction of Noida Authority Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ritu Maheshwari, follows the failure of all the allottees to pay their dues amounting to more than Rs 2,900 crores.

construction, building, architecture, civil engineering, Real Estate

For representational purposes

By Vandana Keelor
Express News Service

NOIDA: Noida Authority on Wednesday said it had cancelled the land allotment of five properties in the city, apart from issuing notices to embattled realty major Unitech Limited over two of its properties.

According to officials, several property owners of Noida have failed to clear their dues for the past many years despite being served repeated notices.

“We have cancelled allotments of some allottees who have not paid despite being served final notices. On August 20, we cancelled the allotment of three properties, including that of State Bank of India in Sector 2, as well as Canara Bank and Vijaya Bank in Sector 6,” an official said.

“The allotment of another two allottees — Gopala hotels in Sector 15 and another in Sector 3 — were also cancelled on August 30. Together, these property owners owe the Authority Rs 156.91 crores. We have also issued recovery certificates for SBI and Canara Bank,” a senior official of the Authority said.

“After we cancelled the allotment, we received `59 lakhs from Vijaya Bank and a demand draft of Rs 2.33 crores from Canara Bank,” the official added.

Officials further said that two group housing properties of Unitech Limited in sectors 113 and 117 are also facing cancellation. “We have issued a show-cause notice to the realty company for its property located in GH-01 in Sector 113.

"This allottee has defaulted on an amount of Rs 1,203.45 crores against this property. The builder has also violated the provisions of the Noida Building Regulations of 2010 by constructing 17 towers on the said plot without getting a mandatory approval from the Authority.

This is also a violation of the lease deed norms. Moreover, the allottee has entered into an agreement to sell for 19,181.50 square meters of land with M/s Sethi Residents and GMA developers hence creating third party rights, which is again a violation of the lease deed” the official said.

“If the builder does not provide us with a satisfactory reply within the next 15 days, procedure for cancellation of the plot and issuing of a recovery certificate will be initiated,” he said.

“An application by the developer for plot GH-01 in Sector 117 for availing the Project Settlement Policy for clearing dues worth `1,539.84 has also been cancelled. The PSP had been initiated in December 2016 to bail out sick realty projects, help buyers get possession of their homes,” he said

