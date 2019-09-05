Boy stripped in moving DTC bus on suspicion of theft

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A minor was stripped in a crowded Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus by passengers and was later thrown out of it on suspicion of theft, as captured in a video posted on Twitter. No police complaint has been registered in the

case so far.

“We have contacted the driver and conductor of the indicated bus. They have denied any such incident. No such PCR call has been received,” the Delhi Police said.

Earlier, Delhi Police Additional PRO Anil Mittal had said that the police were verifying the video to identify the exact location in order take appropriate action.

In the video, which was posted on Twitter on Tuesday, by a man named Kaustubh Mehta, the passengers in the moving DTC bus can be seen arguing with the boy.

The minor is shirtless and is seen pleading for mercy with folded hands while one of the men on the bus forcefully takes off his pants.

According to Mehta, the incident happened on August 28 and made case for Delhi government’s plan to ensure marshals inside buses.

“This video is of 29.08.19, inside bus no. DL1PC1139, route 165A Anand Vihar. The boy was beaten by a mob and had his clothes forcibly removed on suspicion of theft. He was then thrown out of the bus while he was naked. Delhi Police must take action against these barbarians,” Mehta wrote with the video, tagging state police.

“This further makes the case for (Chief Minister) Arvind Kejriwal’s plan to ensure marshalls inside Delhi buses to ensure safety of the commuters. I am appalled and shocked that such incidents are happening in the heart of the national capital. No one can take law in his own hands,” he said in another tweet.

In July, a 15-year-old boy was lynched by his neighbours in northwest Delhi’s Adarsh Nagar area on suspicion that he was behind a theft attempt in the area.