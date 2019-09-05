Home Cities Delhi

Boy stripped in moving DTC bus on suspicion of theft

In a video that went viral on Twitter, the minor can be seen shirtless and pleading for mercy with folded hands while one of the men on the bus forcefully takes off his pants.

Published: 05th September 2019 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2019 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

Video of the incident shows the minor pleading with the passengers.

Video of the incident shows the minor pleading with the passengers. (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A minor was stripped in a crowded Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus by passengers and was later thrown out of it on suspicion of theft, as captured in a video posted on Twitter. No police complaint has been registered in the 
case so far.

“We have contacted the driver and conductor of the indicated bus. They have denied any such incident. No such PCR call has been received,” the Delhi Police said.

Earlier, Delhi Police Additional PRO Anil Mittal had said that the police were verifying the video to identify the exact location in order take appropriate action. 

In the video, which was posted on Twitter on Tuesday, by a man named Kaustubh Mehta, the passengers in the moving DTC bus can be seen arguing with the boy.

The minor is shirtless and is seen pleading for mercy with folded hands while one of the men on the bus forcefully takes off his pants.

According to Mehta, the incident happened on August 28 and made case for Delhi government’s plan to ensure marshals inside buses.

“This video is of 29.08.19, inside bus no. DL1PC1139, route 165A Anand Vihar. The boy was beaten by a mob and had his clothes forcibly removed on suspicion of theft. He was then thrown out of the bus while he was naked. Delhi Police must take action against these barbarians,” Mehta wrote with the video, tagging state police.

“This further makes the case for (Chief Minister) Arvind Kejriwal’s plan to ensure marshalls inside Delhi buses to ensure safety of the commuters. I am appalled and shocked that such incidents are happening in the heart of the national capital. No one can take law in his own hands,” he said in another tweet. 

In July, a 15-year-old boy was lynched by his neighbours in northwest Delhi’s Adarsh Nagar area on suspicion that he was behind a theft attempt in the area.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi DTC bus Delhi crime
India Matters
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (File Photo | EPS)
Even Nehru didn't want Article 370 to stay forever, says Shashi Tharoor 
Mangayamma with her husband Y Raja Rao. (Photo | EPS)
Badhaai Ho! Woman delivers twins at age of 74 in Vijayawada
For representational purposes
Delhi Traffic Police will pay double penalty if found violating new Motor Vehicles Act
Hyderabad airport | (File Photo | R Satish Babu )
Jealous over friend getting visa to foreign country, man sends bomb threat to Hyderabad Airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mangayamma with her husband Y Raja Rao. (Photo | EPS)
Badhaai Ho! Andhra woman delivers twins at age of 74
'Viral' somersaulting kids hailed by Nadia Comaneci traced to Kolkata 
Gallery
Mahavir Singh Phogat in Dangal: 'Dangal ladne se pehle, dar se ladna padhta hai' said Mahavir Singh Phogat, a former wrestler, a coach and most importantly a father to Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari who became India's first world-class female wrestlers. M
IN PHOTOS | Bollywood teachers beyond the classroom and what they taught  
27/05/1964 - NEW DELHI: President S Radhakrishnan, administering the oath of office and secrecy to Gulzarilal Nanda who has been appointed as the Prime Minister. (Photo | PTI)
Happy Teachers' Day! Check out some unseen pictures of India's beloved teacher, Dr. S Radhakrishnan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp