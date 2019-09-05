Home Cities Delhi

Classroom ‘scam’: Lokayukta seeks proof of graft against Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain

The complaint pertains to alleged corruption in the construction of classrooms in government schools.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Lokayukta on Wednesday granted three weeks to Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari to submit documentary evidence to substantiate his complaint against deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and PWD minister Satyendar Jain.

Following the submission by counsels appearing for the BJP leader, Lokayukta Justice Reva Khetrapal asked him to submit ‘true’ copies of photographs and ‘more’ documents related to his complaint.

The matter will now be heard on November 4. Tiwari was present during the hearing.

Referring to an incident in which a student was injured after a ceiling fan fell on him inside the classroom in east Delhi; Tiwari told Justice Khetrapal that government schools are in poor shape and pose danger to students. He stressed the matter should be looked into on priority.

The complaint was filed in July this year.

Tiwari and his party leaders have been targeting Sisodia and Jain, alleging ‘abuse of position’ and ‘corruption’ in the construction of over 12,000 classrooms in government schools.

Hitting back Sisodia served a notice of criminal defamation on Tiwari and other BJP leaders. He also filed a defamation case against them. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Sisodia also dared Tiwari to get them arrested if there was even a hint of ‘corruption’ in the project.

The BJP leaders had alleged a scam of Rs 2,000 crore, citing the response to a Right to Information (RTI) query. After the hearing on Wednesday, Tiwari said Kejriwal was playing with the lives of children. 

