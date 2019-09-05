Home Cities Delhi

Congress leaders hopeful of new Delhi chief soon

In meetings with Delhi leaders, Gandhi herself has been involved in finding a suitable candidate to lead the party in Delhi. 

Published: 05th September 2019 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2019 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Following the appointment of Kumari Selja as the Congress’ state chief for poll-bound Haryana, the party’s Delhi unit leaders are hopeful of getting a new city unit president soon as the Assembly elections in the national capital are scheduled to be held early next year.

The post of Delhi president fell vacant with the passing away of former CM Sheila Dikshit in July. The process for selection of the new Delhi Congress chief is underway, with senior leaders meeting interim party president Sonia Gandhi for deliberations on a consensus candidate.

Former Delhi Congress president Subhash Chopra, who met Sonia Gandhi at her residence on Wednesday, said, “It was good meeting. Issues related with Delhi Congress were discussed.”

In meetings with Delhi leaders, Gandhi herself has been involved in finding a suitable candidate to lead the party in Delhi. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Congress Delhi Congress Delhi chief
India Matters
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (File Photo | EPS)
Even Nehru didn't want Article 370 to stay forever, says Shashi Tharoor 
Mangayamma with her husband Y Raja Rao. (Photo | EPS)
Badhaai Ho! Woman delivers twins at age of 74 in Vijayawada
For representational purposes
Delhi Traffic Police will pay double penalty if found violating new Motor Vehicles Act
Hyderabad airport | (File Photo | R Satish Babu )
Jealous over friend getting visa to foreign country, man sends bomb threat to Hyderabad Airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mangayamma with her husband Y Raja Rao. (Photo | EPS)
Badhaai Ho! Andhra woman delivers twins at age of 74
'Viral' somersaulting kids hailed by Nadia Comaneci traced to Kolkata 
Gallery
Mahavir Singh Phogat in Dangal: 'Dangal ladne se pehle, dar se ladna padhta hai' said Mahavir Singh Phogat, a former wrestler, a coach and most importantly a father to Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari who became India's first world-class female wrestlers. M
IN PHOTOS | Bollywood teachers beyond the classroom and what they taught  
27/05/1964 - NEW DELHI: President S Radhakrishnan, administering the oath of office and secrecy to Gulzarilal Nanda who has been appointed as the Prime Minister. (Photo | PTI)
Happy Teachers' Day! Check out some unseen pictures of India's beloved teacher, Dr. S Radhakrishnan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp