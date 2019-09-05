Congress leaders hopeful of new Delhi chief soon

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Following the appointment of Kumari Selja as the Congress’ state chief for poll-bound Haryana, the party’s Delhi unit leaders are hopeful of getting a new city unit president soon as the Assembly elections in the national capital are scheduled to be held early next year.

The post of Delhi president fell vacant with the passing away of former CM Sheila Dikshit in July. The process for selection of the new Delhi Congress chief is underway, with senior leaders meeting interim party president Sonia Gandhi for deliberations on a consensus candidate.

Former Delhi Congress president Subhash Chopra, who met Sonia Gandhi at her residence on Wednesday, said, “It was good meeting. Issues related with Delhi Congress were discussed.”

In meetings with Delhi leaders, Gandhi herself has been involved in finding a suitable candidate to lead the party in Delhi.