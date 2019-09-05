Corruption curbs provide free services in Delhi: Gopal Rai

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Lashing out at the Opposition for accusing AAP government of wasting taxpayer money, senior AAP leader Gopal Rai on Wednesday said the Delhi government has provided free services

to the people by curbing corruption.

“For the free services being given to the citizens, corruption was curbed and because of that, our budget has increased from Rs 29,000 crore to Rs 60,000 crore,” he said during his Jan Samvad Yatra in Kirori assembly constituency.

Ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections due early next year, the AAP launched the Jan Samvad campaign from Rohini on Sunday under the leadership of Rai to take the party’s message to the people and interact with them at locations across the city until October 3.

Rai, a cabinet minister in the Delhi government, will cover two assembly constituencies every day as part of the campaign. The minister further said that it is a misconception that if there is same government at all levels — Centre, state and civic bodies — then it easy to carry out development work.

“Look at the condition in Uttar Pradesh where there has been an increase of 13 per cent in the electricity charges.

"Compare it with Delhi where there is not only subsidised electricity but also free water supply,” he said. Rai claimed the widespread support for Kejriwal has left the opposition rattled.