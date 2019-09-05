Dedicated cycle and pedestrian corridors on anvil to reduce Delhi traffic

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) will build dedicated cycle and pedestrian corridors across the national capital, connecting Metro stations, bus stands, business and district centres, including forests and water bodies, to ensure safe commuting.

In the first phase, the land-owning agency will build both surface and elevated corridors, spanning around 33km, with four stretches connecting Tughlaqabad, Greater Kailash, Nehru Place, Delhi Secretariat and other important destinations.

The project was discussed in a meeting chaired by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Wednesday. Among those attending the meeting were Tarun Kapoor, vice chairman of DDA, the engineer-in-chief of Public Work Department (PWD) and other officers concerned.

A detailed presentation was also made by DDA in this regard.

“This corridor will loop around the city like a ring and connect Metro stations, bus stands, high-density residential areas, business districts, industrial districts, recreational districts, educational districts, and green spaces,” said an DDA official adding that the objective is to reduce traffic on city roads and allow people to move around safely and joyfully.

The L-G has also advised DDA to take the help of experts, Archeological Survey of India (ASI) and Forest Department to draw up the project details and lay the groundwork for implementation.

The official added that the dedicated corridors would be a safer and greener alternative to mobility that would reduce the vehicular load of the city and provide last mile connectivity.

“To ensure convenient access, origin and destination points have been mapped. All the origin and destination plazas are proposed to be interlinked to each other by cycling and walking tracks. Both on-grade and elevated tracks shall have greens all along the length to soften the edges,” said a statement by L-G office.