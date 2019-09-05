Home Cities Delhi

Dedicated cycle and pedestrian corridors on anvil to reduce Delhi traffic

The official added that the dedicated corridors would be a safer and greener alternative to mobility that would reduce the vehicular load of the city and provide last mile connectivity.

Published: 05th September 2019 07:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2019 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

An artist’s impression of an elevated cycle and pedestrian corridor being planned by the land owning agency in the national capital to ensure safe commuting.

An artist’s impression of an elevated cycle and pedestrian corridor being planned by the land owning agency in the national capital to ensure safe commuting. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) will build dedicated cycle and pedestrian corridors across the national capital, connecting Metro stations, bus stands, business and district centres, including forests and water bodies, to ensure safe commuting.

In the first phase, the land-owning agency will build both surface and elevated corridors, spanning around 33km, with four stretches connecting Tughlaqabad, Greater Kailash, Nehru Place, Delhi Secretariat and other important destinations.

The project was discussed in a meeting chaired by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Wednesday. Among those attending the meeting were Tarun Kapoor, vice chairman of DDA, the engineer-in-chief of Public Work Department (PWD) and other officers concerned.

A detailed presentation was also made by DDA in this regard.  

“This corridor will loop around the city like a ring and connect Metro stations, bus stands, high-density residential areas, business districts, industrial districts, recreational districts, educational districts, and green spaces,” said an DDA official adding that the objective is to reduce traffic on city roads and allow people to move around safely and joyfully.

The L-G has also advised DDA to take the help of experts, Archeological Survey of India (ASI) and Forest Department to draw up the project details and lay the groundwork for implementation.

The official added that the dedicated corridors would be a safer and greener alternative to mobility that would reduce the vehicular load of the city and provide last mile connectivity.

“To ensure convenient access, origin and destination points have been mapped. All the origin and destination plazas are proposed to be interlinked to each other by cycling and walking tracks. Both on-grade and elevated tracks shall have greens all along the length to soften the edges,” said a statement by L-G office. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
DDA Delhi
India Matters
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (File Photo | EPS)
Even Nehru didn't want Article 370 to stay forever, says Shashi Tharoor 
Mangayamma with her husband Y Raja Rao. (Photo | EPS)
Badhaai Ho! Woman delivers twins at age of 74 in Vijayawada
For representational purposes
Delhi Traffic Police will pay double penalty if found violating new Motor Vehicles Act
Hyderabad airport | (File Photo | R Satish Babu )
Jealous over friend getting visa to foreign country, man sends bomb threat to Hyderabad Airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mangayamma with her husband Y Raja Rao. (Photo | EPS)
Badhaai Ho! Andhra woman delivers twins at age of 74
'Viral' somersaulting kids hailed by Nadia Comaneci traced to Kolkata 
Gallery
Mahavir Singh Phogat in Dangal: 'Dangal ladne se pehle, dar se ladna padhta hai' said Mahavir Singh Phogat, a former wrestler, a coach and most importantly a father to Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari who became India's first world-class female wrestlers. M
IN PHOTOS | Bollywood teachers beyond the classroom and what they taught  
27/05/1964 - NEW DELHI: President S Radhakrishnan, administering the oath of office and secrecy to Gulzarilal Nanda who has been appointed as the Prime Minister. (Photo | PTI)
Happy Teachers' Day! Check out some unseen pictures of India's beloved teacher, Dr. S Radhakrishnan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp