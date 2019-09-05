Delhi government to set the ball rolling for UNESCO heritage city tag

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a meeting with officials of the departments of tourism and urban development along with Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation (SRDC), deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia decided to initiate the process to nominate Delhi for the coveted UNESCO World Heritage City tag once again on Wednesday.

Sisodia told attendees that the government was keen on the matter and all stakeholders including the Centre government would be taken on board.

“Today’s meeting cleared the intention of the government. The process for reapplying for the heritage city status has begun. The departments have been apprised that the government wants to do it.

"After feedback from the stakeholders, next course will be decided,” said an official, aware of the matter.

Representatives of the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) — AGK Menon and Annabel Lopez — were also present in the meeting held at Delhi Secretariat.

INTACH, which is associated with conservation and protection of historic buildings, had prepared the dossier on Delhi, which was a part of the formal application to UNESCO sent in January 2014.

Two cities under the title ‘Delhi’s Imperial Capital Cities’ — Shahjahanabad, built by Mughal emperor Shah Jahan (1639-48), and British colonial government’s capital — New Delhi (1911-31), were proposed for the heritage badge. However, the Centre had withdrawn the nomination in May 2015 without citing any reason.

Hope for heritage city nomination renewed last month when Swapna Liddle, convener of INTACH, with Lopez, consultant of the trust, had met chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and urged him to re-initiate the nomination for the prestigious recognition.

One of the participants, who attended Sisodia’s meeting, said that it is not clear yet whether the government would require preparing the dossier from the scratch or UNESCO would just be informed about the development taken place since 2015.

“There have been certain improvements in the city in last the four years, which the government will need to tell UNESCO. They had examined our proposal and also visited the sites earlier. However, it is our duty to update them about changes like National War Memorial or ongoing Redevelopment of Chandni Chowk. They didn’t exist when the nomination was sent previously,” he said.

“We don’t know their (UNESCO) rules and need to check them because preparing dossier is a labourious task. We will surely notify about changes so far,” said an official.

Ahmedabad managed to earn the prestigious badge in July 2017; three years after Delhi opted out of the race. In Julythis year, Jaipur became the second Indian city to be bestowed the honour.