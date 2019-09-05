Home Cities Delhi

Delhi man undergoes rare surgery to clear artery blockages

Roop Singh Sidhu, 73, was admitted to the hospital with multiple co-morbidities.

medicine, medical field, doctors

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: IN a rare and challenging medical procedure, a patient, in his seventies, was treated for multiple artery blockages via multiple stenting through a keyhole surgery at the Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals.

Roop Singh Sidhu, 73, was admitted to the hospital with multiple co-morbidities. He had a history of hypertension, short episodes of transient paralysis (transient ischemic attack) TIA, hypertension and varicose veins, the doctors.

He could hardly walk due to pain in his legs. He was also diagnosed with multiple blockages in the brain, kidney and leg arteries.

Usually, blockages are treated through open and bypass surgeries. However, Sidhu underwent a keyhole procedure to ensure the blockages were removed without using a knife.

“A few years ago, the mere mention of stent and open heart surgeries used to put fear in the minds of patients. However, with advancement in technology, surgical procedures have been taken over by keyhole endovascular therapies,” NN Khanna, Senior Consultant, Interventional Cardiology, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, said.

He said in the procedure that was performed on Sidhu, a small puncture is made in the artery or vein and a micro-catheter was used to engage the respective artery before the blockage is cleared by balloon, atherotome, rotational atherectomy or stent.

“His case was a high-risk one owing to his age and multiple blockages. We took utmost care to ensure that the patient is able to lead a healthy and normal life after the procedure and is fully independent and functional,” Khanna said.

Post the procedure, Sidhu said, “The procedure was smooth and I was discharged within two days.”

