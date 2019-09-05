Home Cities Delhi

Delhi metro phase IV to provide layered transport

Four elevated stations, a six-lane flyover and an underpass are planned for Aerocity-Tughlakabad corridor.

By Rahiba R. Parveen
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Under Delhi Metro Phase IV, The Delhi Metro Corporation (DMRC) is planning to take up  a unique type of construction on the corridor between Aerocity and Tughlakabad.

Apart from the four elevated Metro stations, the construction of a six-lane flyover along the metro corridor and a six-lane underpass is also proposed.

The total length of the proposed integrated structure will be approximately 2.4 km. It would be providing a three-layer transport facility to the public on this section, the DMRC said.

“On the Aerocity-Tughlakabad Corridor, a six-lane flyover along with Metro corridor is being planned on the M.B. Road. On this section, the Metro via duct shall be on the upper deck at an elevation of 18 m, while the road flyover will be on lower deck at height of 9.3 m. This type of construction would come up for the first time in the city of Delhi,” DMRC spokesperson told this newspaper.  

Of the four elevated stations, Saket-G station will be constructed as an interchange station between Aerocity-Tughlakabad corridor and Lajpat Nagar-Saket G corridor under the Phase-4 proposed corridor. Other elevated stations include Sangam Vihar, Khanpur and Ambedkar Nagar.

“The flyover shall be starting just after the proposed Sangam Vihar Metro station and will end after Ambedkar Nagar Metro station.   It will also provide connectivity from M.B. road to BRT corridor,” said the spokesperson.

The approximately 430-metre-long, six-lane underpass will be constructed at Saket-G at Mandir Marg crossing. 

“This complete facility will provide uninterrupted movement from Sangam Vihar to Saket-G for traffic going Mahrauli from Badar Pur and vice versa,” he further added. 

The 20-km Tughlakabad-Delhi Aerocity line will provide connectivity between south Delhi and Indira Gandhi International Airport. 

This corridor will have 15 stations and interchanges with the Violet and Airport Express lines. 

A third interchange point will come up at the proposed Saket G Block station.

Under Phase-4 of Delhi Metro, 104 kilometres of new lines have been proposed. 

Apart from Aerocity-Tughlakabad, two other priority corridors comprising of 61.679 km have been approved by both the Delhi government and the Centre — Janakpuri West – RK Ashram (28.92 km) and Majlis Park – Maujpur (12.55 km).  

