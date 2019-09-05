Home Cities Delhi

Delhi slips six places in Global Liveability Index

Rise in petty crimes and runaway pollution levels top factors behind the capital’s slide from 112 to 118 in rankings.

Published: 05th September 2019 08:16 AM

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Plagued by petty crimes and soaring pollution levels, the national capital slipped six places in the Global Liveability Index for 2019 report, published by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU).

While Delhi ranked 118, none of the other Indian cities fared well in terms of meeting the criterions set by the EIU index. While stability and culture and environment, the two most important criterions, are given the maximum weightage in the rankings — at 25% each — healthcare and infrastructure get 20% each. Education brings up the rear at 10%.

The city had fared marginally better in the last rankings, finishing at 112.
The EIU rankings were based on a global survey, featuring 140 cities. “The Indian capital has seen an increase in petty crime cases over the past year, as well as recording some of the world’s worst air quality levels” the report states.

Vienna, the Austrian capital, topped the rankings this year.

Elaborating on the runaway pollution levels, which is believed to have dragged down the city in the rankings, the report said, “The 2018 update to the World Health Organisation Global Ambient Air Quality Database shows that New Delhi currently boasts the sixth-highest annual mean concentration of fine particulate matter among cities in the world.”

“The city, has, over the years become unlivable on account of poor air quality due to unacceptable construction practices and crop burning in neighbouring areas, among other reasons.

"Urban crime and lack of safety, particularly for women and children is another reason. Hence, it’s no wonder that the city has slipped lower in the livability index,” PSN Rao, director, School of Planning and Architecture said.

