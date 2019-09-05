Delhi Traffic Police to pay double penalty for breaking law

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: If you thought that it was only the common man who was facing huge penalties for violating traffic laws, think again. According to an advisory issued by the traffic department any Delhi Police officer or their traffic personnel found violating traffic rules, will have to pay double the amount of challan.

In the advisory issued on Tuesday, Joint Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Meenu Chaudhary noted that under Section 210-B of the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019, it has been specified that “any authority that is empowered to enforce the provision of this Act shall, if such authority commits an offence under this act, be liable for twice the penalty corresponding to that offence under this act”.

Chaudhary directed all DCPs to brief and sensitise the staff working under their operational control accordingly to follow traffic rules and regulations “in true letter and spirit whether they are riding/driving police vehicles or their own private vehicles”.

In July, Parliament passed the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2019, which seeks to tighten road traffic regulations such as the issuance of driving license and imposed stricter penalties for violations in an attempt to improve road safety in the country.