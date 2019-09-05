Home Cities Delhi

Delhi zoo's last cape buffalo dies after consuming plastic bag, probe ordered

The veterinary officer who conducted the postmortem found a plastic-like material in the stomach of the animal.

Published: 05th September 2019 06:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2019 09:48 PM   |  A+A-

A worker sprays medicine inside Delhi zoo.

A worker sprays medicine inside Delhi zoo. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi zoo on Thursday ordered an inquiry into the death of its last cape buffalo allegedly due to consumption of a plastic bag.

The male cape buffalo died on August 27. The veterinary officer who conducted the postmortem found a plastic-like material in the stomach of the animal, an official said.

Riyaz Khan, the zoo's curator, said, "The administration has taken a serious note of the incident and an inquiry has been ordered into it.

READ | What is single-use plastic and why does PM Modi want it banned in India?

Strict action will be taken against anyone found guilty." Former joint director A K Bhowmik will lead the probe and submit a report.

Khan said samples of the plastic-like material have been sent to a laboratory in Bareilly.

"Though there's a complete ban on plastic inside the zoo, polythene bags find their way to animal enclosures through birds," Khan said.

The zoo had banned plastic in 1992. Authorities have also put up notice boards warning visitors against bringing plastic inside, he said.

Another zoo official said the cape buffalo was very old and stones were also found inside its stomach.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi zoo death Delhi zoo buffalo death Delhi cape buffalo death
India Matters
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (File Photo | EPS)
Even Nehru didn't want Article 370 to stay forever, says Shashi Tharoor 
Mangayamma with her husband Y Raja Rao. (Photo | EPS)
Badhaai Ho! Woman delivers twins at age of 74 in Vijayawada
For representational purposes
Delhi Traffic Police will pay double penalty if found violating new Motor Vehicles Act
Hyderabad airport | (File Photo | R Satish Babu )
Jealous over friend getting visa to foreign country, man sends bomb threat to Hyderabad Airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mangayamma with her husband Y Raja Rao. (Photo | EPS)
Badhaai Ho! Andhra woman delivers twins at age of 74
'Viral' somersaulting kids hailed by Nadia Comaneci traced to Kolkata 
Gallery
Mahavir Singh Phogat in Dangal: 'Dangal ladne se pehle, dar se ladna padhta hai' said Mahavir Singh Phogat, a former wrestler, a coach and most importantly a father to Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari who became India's first world-class female wrestlers. M
IN PHOTOS | Bollywood teachers beyond the classroom and what they taught  
27/05/1964 - NEW DELHI: President S Radhakrishnan, administering the oath of office and secrecy to Gulzarilal Nanda who has been appointed as the Prime Minister. (Photo | PTI)
Happy Teachers' Day! Check out some unseen pictures of India's beloved teacher, Dr. S Radhakrishnan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp