Jeweller found with throat slit at Delhi's Dwarka, kin being quizzed

The victim was identified as Lalit Aggarwal, owner of Satyam Jewelers in Madhu Vihar. Police said that the investigation in the case is on to ascertain the identity of the killer(s).

Published: 05th September 2019 08:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2019 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 37-year-old jeweller was found with his throat slit at his residence in west Delhi’s Dwarka on Wednesday, police said, adding a murder case has been registered.

According to police, the accused slit the man’s throat while he was sleeping and left his house, without being noticed by anyone.

A senior police officer said that a call was received at 2.36 am at Dabri police station, informing that a man had been found lying in a pool of blood on his bed.

“The injured was shifted to Aakash Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead,” the officer said, adding that the case was being investigated from all angles, including personal enmity.

He said there were no signs to suggest that the house was ransacked. “The CCTV footage near the house is being retrieved and we are recording the statements of the family members,” he added.
The victim’s shop is on the ground floor of his Madhur Vihar residence, while he lived with his wife on the first floor.

