Home Cities Delhi

Kejriwal orders inquiry into Seelampur building collapse, announces ex gratia for victims

After inspecting the site Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured.

Published: 05th September 2019 03:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2019 03:27 PM   |  A+A-

delhi building collapse, Seelampur, North-East Delhi

Rescue personnel trying to clear debris of the building which collapsed in Delhi's Seelampur. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday ordered immediate inquiry into a building collapse incident in northeast Delhi's Seelampur in which a man and his daughter were killed and three injured.

After inspecting the site he announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured.

The under-construction building collapsed on Monday night.

ALSO READ: Two dead, 3 injured after four-storey building collapses in Delhi's Seelampur

During the rescue operation, five people were taken out of the debris and rushed to a hospital, where Moni Sarfaraz (21) and her 65-year-old father Mohammad Yaseen, residents of K-Block Seelampur, were declared brought dead.

In a tweet, the chief minister said, "Inspected the site of the building collapse in Seelampur. Have ordered an immediate inquiry into the matter.

A life lost can never be replaced, but Delhi govt will provide Rs 5 lakh each as support to the family of those who lost their lives, and Rs 50,000 to the injured."

Earlier this week, Kejriwal had said he would ensure strict action against errant officers who had allowed the construction of the building.

In the Seelampur case, the building owners Ikramuddin (60) and his son Gufran (32), and the contractor Dinesh (40) have been arrested.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Seelampur case Seelampur building collapse Arvind Kejriwal
India Matters
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (File Photo | EPS)
Even Nehru didn't want Article 370 to stay forever, says Shashi Tharoor 
Mangayamma with her husband Y Raja Rao. (Photo | EPS)
Badhaai Ho! Woman delivers twins at age of 74 in Vijayawada
For representational purposes
Delhi Traffic Police will pay double penalty if found violating new Motor Vehicles Act
Hyderabad airport | (File Photo | R Satish Babu )
Jealous over friend getting visa to foreign country, man sends bomb threat to Hyderabad Airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mangayamma with her husband Y Raja Rao. (Photo | EPS)
Badhaai Ho! Andhra woman delivers twins at age of 74
'Viral' somersaulting kids hailed by Nadia Comaneci traced to Kolkata 
Gallery
Mahavir Singh Phogat in Dangal: 'Dangal ladne se pehle, dar se ladna padhta hai' said Mahavir Singh Phogat, a former wrestler, a coach and most importantly a father to Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari who became India's first world-class female wrestlers. M
IN PHOTOS | Bollywood teachers beyond the classroom and what they taught  
27/05/1964 - NEW DELHI: President S Radhakrishnan, administering the oath of office and secrecy to Gulzarilal Nanda who has been appointed as the Prime Minister. (Photo | PTI)
Happy Teachers' Day! Check out some unseen pictures of India's beloved teacher, Dr. S Radhakrishnan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp