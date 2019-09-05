Motivated campaign to defame admin reforms: JNU

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The administration at the Jawaharlal Nehru University on Wednesday reiterated that it sought the CV of every professor emeritus above the age of 75 and no single professor has been targeted.

“Several news reports and social media opinions have been circulating giving one-sided views on the issue of professor emeritus position in JNU. Clearly, there is a motive to defame administrative reforms and application of rules that are based on Statutes and Ordinances of the university by the administration,” JNU Registrar Pramod Kumar said in a statement.

“Many eminent faculty members who could have positively guided upcoming researchers in many fields have missed out in the past from being appointed as a professor emeritus and the objective was to set an age limit and make the selection broad-based,” he said.

ALSO READ: Romila Thapar row - JNUTA wants administration to retract letter and apologise

The university’s statement came a day after the Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers’ Association accused it of spreading “blatant falsehood” over its letter to historian Romila Thapar asking her to submit her CV.

The registrar informed that on the basis of new ordinance number 32 of Academic Rules and Regulations of the University, emeritus professors who have attained the age of 75 were requested to submit their contributions to the University in last few years, so that a committee set up for reviewing the position could look into it.

“The JNU Administration reiterates that no single emeritus professor has been targeted, as has been falsely alleged,” the registrar said.