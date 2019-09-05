Home Cities Delhi

Motivated campaign to defame admin reforms: JNU

JNU's statement came a day after the JNUTA accused it of spreading “blatant falsehood” over its letter to historian Romila Thapar asking her to submit her CV.

Published: 05th September 2019 09:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2019 09:49 AM   |  A+A-

JNU

Jawaharlal Nehru University (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The administration at the Jawaharlal Nehru University on Wednesday reiterated that it sought the CV of every professor emeritus above the age of 75 and no single professor has been targeted.

“Several news reports and social media opinions have been circulating giving one-sided views on the issue of professor emeritus position in JNU. Clearly, there is a motive to defame administrative reforms and application of rules that are based on Statutes and Ordinances of the university by the administration,” JNU Registrar Pramod Kumar said in a statement.

“Many eminent faculty members who could have positively guided upcoming researchers in many fields have missed out in the past from being appointed as a professor emeritus and the objective was to set an age limit and make the selection broad-based,” he said.

ALSO READ: Romila Thapar row - JNUTA wants administration to retract letter and apologise

The university’s statement came a day after the Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers’ Association accused it of spreading “blatant falsehood” over its letter to historian Romila Thapar asking her to submit her CV. 

The registrar informed that on the basis of new ordinance number 32 of Academic Rules and Regulations of the University, emeritus professors who have attained the age of 75 were requested to submit their contributions to the University in last few years, so that a committee set up for reviewing the position could look into it. 

“The JNU Administration reiterates that no single emeritus professor has been targeted, as has been falsely alleged,” the registrar said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
JNU Romila Thapar JNUTA JNU administration
India Matters
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (File Photo | EPS)
Even Nehru didn't want Article 370 to stay forever, says Shashi Tharoor 
Mangayamma with her husband Y Raja Rao. (Photo | EPS)
Badhaai Ho! Woman delivers twins at age of 74 in Vijayawada
For representational purposes
Delhi Traffic Police will pay double penalty if found violating new Motor Vehicles Act
Hyderabad airport | (File Photo | R Satish Babu )
Jealous over friend getting visa to foreign country, man sends bomb threat to Hyderabad Airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mangayamma with her husband Y Raja Rao. (Photo | EPS)
Badhaai Ho! Andhra woman delivers twins at age of 74
'Viral' somersaulting kids hailed by Nadia Comaneci traced to Kolkata 
Gallery
Mahavir Singh Phogat in Dangal: 'Dangal ladne se pehle, dar se ladna padhta hai' said Mahavir Singh Phogat, a former wrestler, a coach and most importantly a father to Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari who became India's first world-class female wrestlers. M
IN PHOTOS | Bollywood teachers beyond the classroom and what they taught  
27/05/1964 - NEW DELHI: President S Radhakrishnan, administering the oath of office and secrecy to Gulzarilal Nanda who has been appointed as the Prime Minister. (Photo | PTI)
Happy Teachers' Day! Check out some unseen pictures of India's beloved teacher, Dr. S Radhakrishnan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp