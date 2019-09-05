Recruitment scam: Probe heat on two officials

Home Cities Delhi

NEW DELHI: IN a move that could spell trouble for two senior public servants, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has written to Chief Secretary Vijay Dev, requesting permission to probe allegations against them in connection with the DTC bus marshall recruitment scam.

The officers in question are former Shahdara district magistrate Kuldeep Pakad, who has now been transferred to another department, and Divisional Commissioner Rajeev Verma.

As per the Prevention of Corruption Act, the Chief Secretary has to sanction a probe of this nature.

The move follows a letter, written by Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Vijender Gupta to the ACB chief, two days ago, seeking a probe into the “scam under the chief minister’s nose”.

Arvind Deep, the ACB chief, confirmed the development saying, “We have written to the chief secretary, seeking his sanction for further investigation in the matter.”

Pakad was removed from his post after Divisional Magistrate (Headquarter) Mohammad Abid filed a formal complaint with the higher authorities and submitted a report to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, detailing the involvement of the two officers in the matter.

While Pakad was shifted thereafter, Verma continues in his post but has been stripped of his charge.

Gupta alleged that a large of number of Aadhaar cards, with bogus Delhi addresses, were made for persons belonging to Rajasthan at an Aadhaar centre functioning in the DM’s office, on August 11 and 12, both public holidays.

It was alleged that the centre provided training and later certificates to around 400 people from Rajasthan.
According to officials, Shahdra district was to provide 1,735 civil defence volunteers as marshalls on DTC buses.

However, in light of the alleged scam, the process would now be conducted afresh.

