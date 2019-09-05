Home Cities Delhi

The silent play of dark and light

Sharing an incident that led to his first image for Labyrinth, he says, “It was 4:00am, and I was walking on the road close to Qutb Minar.

Published: 05th September 2019 07:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2019 07:27 AM   |  A+A-

His ongoing solo show Lucid amalgamates two series of works, Labyrinth and The Rum Diary.

His ongoing solo show Lucid amalgamates two series of works, Labyrinth and The Rum Diary.

By Nikita Sharma
Express News Service

The mind is a labyrinth, much like the night. And in an attempt to dig deep into depths of this space is Abhishek Basu with his 60 photographs.

These largely black and white photographs disclose the quietude, poetry, love, intimacy, loneliness and stillness he has been through and has seen in his journey of self.

His ongoing solo show Lucid amalgamates two series of works, Labyrinth and The Rum Diary.

Basu, 29, has no formal education in photography. The mass communication graduate from Tatanagar, Jamshedpur, always wanted to be a storyteller, and had his first brush with photography at age five when his father gifted him a KB 10 camera. 

“With pictures, I tend to draw a storyline, a kind of a narrative to tell people what’s the feel behind the works,” says the photographer, whose book titled The Rum Diary that will be a detailed version of these series will be out shortly.

“It’s a trilogy of my romantic relationships during three seasons. Elite Seas is about snow, Petrichor is about monsoon, and Passion Fruit is about summer and the beaches.”

Labyrinth has around 30 images chosen from a huge body of work shot at night in Delhi over a period of time.

And The Rum Diary is more of a scrapbook. “It’s a personal take on the contemporary world, my understanding of people around me and my romantic relationships. These images have mostly been shot in Pondicherry and Puerto Rico, where I got a chance to get mentored by the famous photographer David Alan Harvey.” 

Sharing an incident that led to his first image for Labyrinth, he says, “It was 4:00 am, and I was walking on the road close to Qutub Minar. I found two drunken African women fighting.

"The image is hazy [featured above] because I got pushed around while capturing the image. In the meantime, police came and suspecting something fishy [given the nature of their clothes] they took us all to the police station. And while the women were going out of control and started abusing each other again, I took this shot.”  

Basu feels photographs cannot replace memories, “yet we need to store and hang onto them because there is an emotional bond between the two”. With this thought, he plans to keep on capturing images, one memory at a time.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Photography Qutb Minar
India Matters
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (File Photo | EPS)
Even Nehru didn't want Article 370 to stay forever, says Shashi Tharoor 
Mangayamma with her husband Y Raja Rao. (Photo | EPS)
Badhaai Ho! Woman delivers twins at age of 74 in Vijayawada
For representational purposes
Delhi Traffic Police will pay double penalty if found violating new Motor Vehicles Act
Hyderabad airport | (File Photo | R Satish Babu )
Jealous over friend getting visa to foreign country, man sends bomb threat to Hyderabad Airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mangayamma with her husband Y Raja Rao. (Photo | EPS)
Badhaai Ho! Andhra woman delivers twins at age of 74
'Viral' somersaulting kids hailed by Nadia Comaneci traced to Kolkata 
Gallery
Mahavir Singh Phogat in Dangal: 'Dangal ladne se pehle, dar se ladna padhta hai' said Mahavir Singh Phogat, a former wrestler, a coach and most importantly a father to Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari who became India's first world-class female wrestlers. M
IN PHOTOS | Bollywood teachers beyond the classroom and what they taught  
27/05/1964 - NEW DELHI: President S Radhakrishnan, administering the oath of office and secrecy to Gulzarilal Nanda who has been appointed as the Prime Minister. (Photo | PTI)
Happy Teachers' Day! Check out some unseen pictures of India's beloved teacher, Dr. S Radhakrishnan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp